She added, "Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots. The Bhagavad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence."