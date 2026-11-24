Hema Malini shared an emotional tribute to Dharmendra on his first death anniversary.
The actor remembered her husband as her friend, philosopher and guide.
Dharmendra died aged 89 at his Juhu residence on November 24, 2025.
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025. A year after his death, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, has remembered him with an emotional tribute. In a post shared on Instagram/ X on Tuesday, she reflected on the loss, describing Dharmendra as her husband, friend, and guide. She also thanked fans for their continued support in keeping his memory alive.
Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra on his death anniversary
Sharing photographs with her late husband, Hema wrote, "A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and, in short, was my very existence."
She added, "Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots. The Bhagavad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence."
Hema also thanked the millions of fans who remembered Dharmendra and sent messages of affection. She expressed gratitude for the love and support they had extended to the family, adding to the many tributes shared in his memory.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra's relationship
Dharmendra and Hema first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. They later worked together in films such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu and Dream Girl. Their on-screen partnership developed into a relationship and they married in 1980.
Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol. He and Hema later had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
Dharmendra's death
In November 2025, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for respiratory and other health issues. He was later discharged and continued his recovery at home. The actor died at the age of 89 at his Juhu residence on November 24, 2025.
He was cremated in the presence of his family. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the film personalities who attended to pay their last respects. Two prayer meets were subsequently organised: one by Hema and her daughters and another by Sunny and Bobby Deol.