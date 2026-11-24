Netflix has dropped the poster and release date for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
All India Cine Workers Association is calling for an India ban on the show.
Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Netflix's first Pakistani production is slated for a December 4 release.
Netflix recently revealed the first-look poster and premiere date for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, its inaugural Pakistani original series led by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. Just 48 hours after the announcement, however, the All India Cine Workers Association stepped in to call for a nationwide ban on the show. Neither Netflix nor the makers have officially said whether Indian viewers will get access.
The official Instagram account of Netflix MENA put up the poster on social media on November 22, writing, "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry is streaming on December 4 only and exclusively on Netflix."
The official synopsis states, "Across three generations, couples pursue love, contend with troubled marriages and face family expectations as past choices shape their happiness."
On Tuesday, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to block the Pakistani series from releasing on Netflix India. “We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India,” the organization wrote, asserting that ‘Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens.’
AICWA Urges PM Modi To Ban Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
Citing the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s May 2025 directive against Pakistani streaming content, the AICWA letter specified, “After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation.”
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Cast
Adapted from a bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the writer behind Humsafar, which turned Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan into cross-border household names, the series extends her long-standing creative partnership with producer Momina Duraid.
Alongside Fawad and Mahira, the sprawling ensemble features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, and Khushhal Khan, joined by Nadia Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.
The lineup also delivers several familiar reunions for fans: Fawad previously starred alongside Sanam Saeed in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh, and shared the screen with Mahira in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film ever.