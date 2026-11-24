AICWA Urges PM Modi To Ban Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Citing the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s May 2025 directive against Pakistani streaming content, the AICWA letter specified, “After the Pulwama attack, AICWA banned Pakistani artists from working in the Indian film industry. After the Pahalgam attack, the Government of India also imposed restrictions on Pakistani artists and content. On 8 May 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory asking all OTT platforms, streaming services and intermediaries in India to stop streaming Pakistan-origin content, including web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media. Releasing this series goes directly against the spirit of that advisory and against the sentiments of the nation.”