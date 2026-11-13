Kareena Kapoor Khan–Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra Lands On OTT : Date And Where To Watch

At its heart, the story premises on a tense ideological and legal clash between two senior police officers caught on opposite sides of a controversial encounter killing. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays DCP Raman Kumar, the officer who commands the police operation resulting in the deaths of four men accused of the brutal gang-rape and burning of a young woman. On the opposing end is DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, an Internal Vigilance officer assigned to scrutinize the legitimacy of the encounter.