Kareena Kapoor Khan–Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Daayra Lands On OTT : Date And Where To Watch

Daayra hit theatres on September 18.
National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar helmed the drama.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's investigative drama is slated for Netflix premiere.
Netflix confirmed on Thursday that Daayra, the investigative drama directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is scheduled to make its digital premiere on the streaming platform on November 13. The announcement sets the stage for wider audiences to experience the film following its initial theatrical run, which kicked off on September 18.
Daayra Synopsis
The IMDB synopsis states, “A gripping investigative narrative that explores how a diabolical act creates polarising reactions throughout society, fracturing opinions and challenging viewers to seek truth beyond easy answers."
At its heart, the story premises on a tense ideological and legal clash between two senior police officers caught on opposite sides of a controversial encounter killing. Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays DCP Raman Kumar, the officer who commands the police operation resulting in the deaths of four men accused of the brutal gang-rape and burning of a young woman. On the opposing end is DCP Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, an Internal Vigilance officer assigned to scrutinize the legitimacy of the encounter.
While widespread public sentiment celebrates the fatal operation as swift and deserved retribution, Kohli’s formal inquiry forces a deeper examination of institutional accountability. Through this conflict, the film probes the fragile boundaries of due process, challenging viewers to reflect on the friction between emotional public demand and the true definition of lawful justice.
Key supporting roles are played by Jitendra Joshi, Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, and Biswapati Sarkar. This is Kareena's first film with Prithviraj.
“Sach. Saza. System What does justice really mean?,” states the caption on X.
Beyond Daayra, Prithviraj Sukumaran has a major high-profile project on his upcoming slate, as he is set to appear in filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s next directorial venture Varanasi alongside stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.