For over six decades, Dharmendra embodied the beating heart of Hindi cinema, a grand screen presence who could swerve effortlessly from the vulnerable lover of Bandini to the swaggering action icon of Sholay and Phool Aur Patthar. After his passing in 2025, tributes have rightly celebrated the blockbuster milestones that cemented his status as Bollywood’s original "He-Man." Yet some of the finest, boldest chapters of his filmography were written far away from the box-office victory laps. Across the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s, and even into his later decades, Dharmendra frequently ventured outside his commercial comfort zone, backing unconventional directors, morally complex characters, and ambitious genre experiments that left contemporaneous theater audiences perplexed and alienated.