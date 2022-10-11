Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Dharmendra Posts Picture From 'Sholay,' Calls Amitabh Bachchan 'Most Talented Actor'

Veteran star Dharmendra has shared a throwback image from the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' and wished the "most talented" star Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie 'Uunchai.'

Dharmendra, Big B
Dharmendra, Big B YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 12:49 pm

Veteran star Dharmendra has shared a throwback image from the iconic 1975 film 'Sholay' and wished the "most talented" star Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie 'Uunchai.'

Dharmendra took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the film. The cine icon, who essayed Jai, is seen wearing a red T-shirt with blue jeans, and Dharmendra, who essayed Veeru, is seen wearing a T-shirt with a denim jacket and blue jeans.

'Sholay' is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star as Veeru and Jai's love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. 'Sholay' is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Uunchai,' which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions.

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan AB80 Big B Birthday Dharmendra Sholay Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Bollywood Superstar Celebrity Birthday Bollywood Mumbai
