Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Haveli In Peshawar Partially Collapses After Heavy Rains, Earthquake

A portion of Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar has reportedly collapsed following heavy rains and an earthquake. Officials have called for an urgent restoration of the structure.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Raj Kapoors haveli
Raj Kapoor's haveli suffers damage Photo: IMDb, Wikipedia
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A portion of Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar has reportedly collapsed following heavy rains and an earthquake.

  • According to officials and residents, the rainfall and tremors have further weakened the building.

  • Officials have called for an urgent restoration of the structure.

Late Raj Kapoor's Haveli in Peshawar has been damaged after recent heavy rains followed by a strong earthquake on Friday night (April 3). Officials and residents told PTI that a portion of the haveli collapsed overnight.

A portion of Kapoor Haveli collapses

The same report stated that the incessant rains weakened the historic Kapoor haveli, causing structural damage. The tremors late Friday further damaged the structure. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in KPK province, said a portion of the haveli's wall collapsed after the earthquake, raising concerns about the safety of the remaining building. No casualties were reported.

The current condition of the structure prompted Waheedullah to urge the archaeology department and the provincial government to take immediate action to restore and preserve the century-old Kapoor Haveli. Local officials informed that further negligence could cause irreparable loss to the historical building.

Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's houses in Pakistan will be restored - IMDb
Renovation Work On Dilip Kumar And Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Homes Begins In Pakistan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Kapoor Haveli

The Kapoor Haveli, Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, is situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor's grandfather, Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born there.

It is a significant cultural site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and was declared a national heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2016.

Related Content
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium under covers during Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi Highlights, PSL 2026: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium under covers during Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
Islamabad United Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled Due To Wet Outfield; Points Shared
Peshawar Zalmi cricketers celebrate a wicket against Rawalpindi Pindiz during PSL 2026 clash at Lahore. - thepslt20/x
Peshawar Zalmi vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, Highlights, PSL 2026: Haris, Samad's Knocks Help Babar And Co Clinch Opening Win
Michael Bracewell and Aamer Jamal in action against Rawalpindi Pindiz in PSL 2026 match at Lahore. - thepslt20/X
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Rawalpindi Pindiz, PSL 2026: Babar And Co Secure Opening Win Riding On Bracewell's All-Round Display
Related Content
Boney Kapoor has filed a petition in the Madras High Court over claims on Sridevi's Chennai property - Instagram
Boney Kapoor Moves Madras High Court Alleging Three People 'Unlawfully' Claiming Sridevi's Chennai Property

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In July 2025, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government approved the restoration and conservation of Raj Kapoor's haveli, including Dilip Kumar's ancestral home. Rs 33.8 million (over Rs 3 crore) was allocated for the restoration, as reported by PTI.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department planned to transform both the historical buildings into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary artists.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia