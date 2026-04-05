Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Haveli In Peshawar Partially Collapses After Heavy Rains, Earthquake

Summary of this article
A portion of Kapoor Haveli in Peshawar has reportedly collapsed following heavy rains and an earthquake.
According to officials and residents, the rainfall and tremors have further weakened the building.
Officials have called for an urgent restoration of the structure.
Late Raj Kapoor's Haveli in Peshawar has been damaged after recent heavy rains followed by a strong earthquake on Friday night (April 3). Officials and residents told PTI that a portion of the haveli collapsed overnight.
A portion of Kapoor Haveli collapses
The same report stated that the incessant rains weakened the historic Kapoor haveli, causing structural damage. The tremors late Friday further damaged the structure. Shakeel Waheedullah, secretary of the Heritage Council in KPK province, said a portion of the haveli's wall collapsed after the earthquake, raising concerns about the safety of the remaining building. No casualties were reported.
The current condition of the structure prompted Waheedullah to urge the archaeology department and the provincial government to take immediate action to restore and preserve the century-old Kapoor Haveli. Local officials informed that further negligence could cause irreparable loss to the historical building.
About Kapoor Haveli
The Kapoor Haveli, Raj Kapoor's ancestral home, is situated in the Qissa Khwani Bazar. It was built between 1918 and 1922 by the legendary actor's grandfather, Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and his uncle Trilok Kapoor were born there.
It is a significant cultural site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and was declared a national heritage site by the Pakistan government in 2016.
In July 2025, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government approved the restoration and conservation of Raj Kapoor's haveli, including Dilip Kumar's ancestral home. Rs 33.8 million (over Rs 3 crore) was allocated for the restoration, as reported by PTI.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department planned to transform both the historical buildings into museums dedicated to the lives and careers of the legendary artists.