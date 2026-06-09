England Vs Costa Rica Weather Forecast, International Friendly 2026: FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Gets Delayed Due To Rain

Beyond this immediate threat, the broader forecast for the next six hours suggests a period of relative calm. Temperatures are expected to hover around 24°C before cooling slightly to 23°C by 5:00 AM. While the skies remain partly cloudy with light winds of 2 to 4 mph, the potential for further electrical activity means that organizers are maintaining a strict watch on the atmosphere. Unless this secondary storm intensifies or moves closer to the stadium, the area is expected to remain mostly free of significant precipitation, allowing for a potential, albeit cautious, return to action.