England Vs Costa Rica Weather Forecast, International Friendly 2026: FIFA World Cup Warm-Up Gets Delayed Due To Rain

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The international friendly match between England and Costa Rica in Orlando was delayed due to severe thunderstorms and torrential rain that left the pitch waterlogged. Check weather forecast for the remainder of the day

England Vs Costa Rica Weather Forecast, International Friendly 2026
A groundskeeper uses a leaf blower to dry parts of the pitch after a heavy rain before an international friendly soccer match between Costa Rica and England. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Severe thunderstorms forced a major delay to the England vs. Costa Rica friendly in Orlando

  • Persistent lightning strikes triggered mandatory safety protocols, forcing fans and players to shelter

  • The match remains in jeopardy, with officials monitoring the weather for a possible cancellation

The international friendly between England and Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on June 10, 2026, faced significant disruptions due to severe tropical weather.

A powerful thunderstorm descended upon the city early in the afternoon, bringing intense torrential rain and frequent lightning. These conditions left the pitch heavily waterlogged shortly before the scheduled 4:00 PM local time kick-off, forcing organizers to implement mandatory safety protocols.

In adherence to FIFA and local stadium regulations, the match was placed under an initial delay. The primary safety concern involved lightning strikes within an eight-mile radius of the venue, which triggers a mandatory 30-minute “lightning clock” that resets with every subsequent strike.

While the stadium’s drainage systems functioned efficiently, the persistent electrical activity in the atmosphere necessitated caution for both players and the thousands of spectators who were instructed to take shelter in concourse areas to avoid the storm's peak intensity.

Following the initial disruption caused by severe tropical weather, officials have confirmed that the match has been delayed by 45 minutes from its original schedule. The game is now set for a 2:30 AM IST kick-off, provided that no further lightning activity impacts the Inter&Co Stadium. Organizers continue to monitor the atmospheric conditions closely to ensure the safety of all players and spectators before play commences.

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Orlando Weather Forecast

While conditions in Orlando had initially stabilized, officials are now closely monitoring a new storm system located approximately 15 miles from the Inter&Co Stadium. Although there is cautious optimism that this weather cell will bypass the venue, the situation remains precarious. Under tournament safety protocols, any lightning strike detected within the radius will trigger an automatic 30-minute delay, further complicating the restart of the England vs. Costa Rica friendly.

Beyond this immediate threat, the broader forecast for the next six hours suggests a period of relative calm. Temperatures are expected to hover around 24°C before cooling slightly to 23°C by 5:00 AM. While the skies remain partly cloudy with light winds of 2 to 4 mph, the potential for further electrical activity means that organizers are maintaining a strict watch on the atmosphere. Unless this secondary storm intensifies or moves closer to the stadium, the area is expected to remain mostly free of significant precipitation, allowing for a potential, albeit cautious, return to action.

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