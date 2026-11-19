Among the notable attendees, Aryan Khan drew widespread acclaim last year with his maiden directorial venture, the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Filmmaker Theja Rio arrives fresh off winning the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival for his first feature, Angh, while Payal Kapadia continues her trailblazing run following her historic 2024 Cannes Grand Prix win and Golden Globe Best Director nod for her debut fiction feature, All We Imagine as Light.