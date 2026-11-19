Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio head the covers of TIME100 Next India.
Alia Bhatt, Anirudh Ravichander and Diljit Dosanjh are also named.
TIME100 Next India gala is scheduled for December 12.
Actor Alia Bhatt, filmmakers Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio, headline the covers accompanying TIME magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Next India list. The roster celebrates emerging trailblazers propelling India’s future across business, entertainment, science, sport, and advocacy.
Music heavyweights Diljit Dosanjh and Anirudh Ravichander also feature among the honourees. Set to appear in TIME’s December 7 issue, the cohort will be feted at the first-ever TIME100 Next India Gala in Mumbai on December 12.
"Meet the cover star of our first-ever TIME 100 Next India list: Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt," TIME wrote in its Instagram caption.
TIME100 Next India's Honorees
The inaugural honor roll spotlights an array of Indian screen talent, including Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ishaan Khatter, Vedang Raina, Zahan Kapoor, Anuparna Roy, Arushi Mudgal, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, and filmmaker Pa. Ranjith. On the sonic front, musical trailblazers Diljit Dosanjh, Anirudh Ravichander, Prateek Kuhad, Jasleen Royal, Arivu, Faheem Abdullah, and Ishaan Ghosh earned spots on the prestigious roster.
Scheduled for December 12 in Mumbai, the debut TIME100 Next India Gala will bring together the trailblazers recognized on the list.
The evening’s guest lineup boasts prominent appearances by Alia Bhatt, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan, Pawan Kumar Chandana, and Theja Rio, alongside a live set from singer Faheem Abdullah.
Among the notable attendees, Aryan Khan drew widespread acclaim last year with his maiden directorial venture, the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Filmmaker Theja Rio arrives fresh off winning the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival for his first feature, Angh, while Payal Kapadia continues her trailblazing run following her historic 2024 Cannes Grand Prix win and Golden Globe Best Director nod for her debut fiction feature, All We Imagine as Light.
Bhatt will next be seen in a pivotal role in Tumbbad 2, alongside Sohum Shah. She is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.