Ramanujan College suspended Anas Khan, a Semester V BA (Hons) Hindi student, after a complaint over alleged inducement of female students to travel to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert.
The suspension letter dated November 6 keeps Khan out of normal academic and extracurricular activities until February 1, 2027.
The college said its proctorial committee examined the complaint, Khan’s explanation and a preliminary inquiry before issuing the order.
Ramanujan College has suspended a third-year student after allegations that he sought to draw female students, including freshers, to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert by promising monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives. The action was taken against Anas Khan, a Semester V BA (Hons) Hindi student.
A suspension letter dated November 6 says Khan will remain suspended until February 1, 2027. The college’s proctorial committee reviewed the complaint, Khan’s explanation and the findings of a preliminary inquiry before issuing the order, the publication reported.
The suspension notice said, “This letter serves as formal notice of your suspension from Ramanujan College in connection with the complaint received against you regarding allegations of inducing female students of the college to travel to Ahmedabad for attending the Diljit Dosanjh show by offering monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives.”
College Suspension Terms
During the suspension period, Khan has been barred from normal academic and extracurricular activities at the college. Since he is a third-year student, he has been allowed to sit for scheduled university examinations.
He may also come to the college for pending internal assessments or assignments, but only after getting prior permission from the proctor. The notice also required him to give a written undertaking acknowledging the seriousness of the incident and assuring that such misconduct or indiscipline will not happen again.
The warning is clear: if a similar episode is repeated, or if he is involved in another serious act of indiscipline, the college could move to harsher punishment, including termination, after due process.
NSUI Distances Itself
Khan was linked to the National Students’ Union of India and had also contested the Delhi University Students’ Union elections as its candidate. NSUI said it had already suspended him on September 12, during the DUSU election period, over alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline.
On Tuesday, NSUI condemned the alleged misconduct. It also cited its earlier suspension letter.
The letter said, “Due to your involvement in anti-party activities during the Students’ Union Election, you are hereby suspended from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), with immediate effect. Henceforth, you shall no longer be associated with or participate in any activities of the organisation.”
ABVP Seeks Probe
ABVP has called for a fair, transparent and time-bound probe into the allegations. It also asked for strict legal action if the allegations are proved.
The student body referred to alleged WhatsApp messages circulating on social media. In its statement, ABVP said, “Khan had offered to take female fresher students, reportedly including those aged 17-18, to concerts and provide travel and other facilities in exchange for spending time with certain men and facilitating financial benefits.”
ABVP also said the authenticity of the messages and the allegations must be established through investigation. The allegations against Khan are still unproven, and he could not be reached immediately.
(With Agency Inputs)