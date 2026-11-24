The makers of Majnu took to their Instagram handle on November 24, 2026, to announce the film.
The shooting of Majnu kicks off in December 2026.
Harshvardhan Rane and producer Anshul Garg have joined hands together for Majnu.
Actor Harshvardhan Rane has joined hands once more with producer Anshul Garg for their next movie, Majnu. The duo's collaboration follows the success of their film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which featured Sonam Bajwa. The makers of Majnu took to their Instagram handle on November 24, 2026, to announce the film.
As seen in the video, Harshvardhan Rane and Anshul Garg sit together and discuss their next joint collaboration. Harshvardhan expressed his excitement, while Anshul said, "Let's do it".
Everything about Harshvardhan Rane's Majnu
Harshvardhan Rane's fans are excited about his new project titled Majnu. His fans will be on cloud nine to see his collaboration with Anshul Garg after the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Filming is set to begin on December 1, 2026. The actor, in his announcement video of Majnu, wrote, "The blockbuster partnership returns. Anshul Garg and Harshvardhan Rane are back together with Majnu. After Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, get ready for another unforgettable ride! Going on floors in December 2026."
What Harshvardhan Rane spoke about Majnu
Talking about reuniting with producer Anshul Garg, Harshvardhan shared that they had received a positive response to their earlier film. The actor explained that both share an interest in finding a compelling storyline and the right music before moving forward.
"After the love and appreciation that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat received, Anshul and I were raring to collaborate once again. Both of us are passionate about the creative process and believe in investing the time required to find a compelling story and music that complements its emotions. We are both passionate about the creative process and believe in investing the time it takes to find a compelling story and music that complements its emotions."
"Now, we are all set to embark on a new journey titled ‘Majnu.’ When you find like-minded collaborators who believe in stories where emotions are at the heart of the narrative, you know you’re creating something for people who love to feel deeply", the actor added further.
The makers of Majnu are keeping all details about the film under wraps. The title has already sparked curiosity with its emotional and romantic references. Anshul, in a press statement, stated, "It’s always exciting when a collaboration comes together naturally, and that’s exactly how I feel about reuniting with Harshvardhan. After the experience of working together on Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we knew there was an opportunity to explore another story together.”
Anshul further stated, "Majnu is a project we’re very excited about, and we’re looking forward to bringing something special to audiences. At DMF, our endeavour has always been to tell stories that connect with people, and this film is another step in that direction.”