Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Earns Over Rs 16 Crore Despite Thamma Clash

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection Day 2: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has returned to the romantic genre with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opposite Sonam Bajwa. Despite its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma and limited screens, Milap Zaveri's romantic film is holding its ground at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 16 crore mark in two days of its release. Have a look at Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's box office collection.