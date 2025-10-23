Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane Starrer Earns Over Rs 16 Crore Despite Thamma Clash

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed with Thamma on October 21
Harshvardhan and Sonam Bajwa starrer is holding its ground despite the clash and limited screens
It has crossed the Rs 16 crore mark in two days
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection Day 2: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has returned to the romantic genre with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opposite Sonam Bajwa. Despite its clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma and limited screens, Milap Zaveri's romantic film is holding its ground at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 16 crore mark in two days of its release. Have a look at Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's box office collection.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 9 crore and witnessed a dip of 13.89% on Day 2, as it earned Rs 7.75 crore, taking the total box office collection of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat to Rs 16.75 crore.
It had an overall 30.96% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 11.80%, and it increased during the afternoon shows to 36.18%, followed by 37.58% during the evening shows, and 38.28% at night.
Citywise, Lucknow recorded the highest occupancy rate of 45.00%, followed by Bengaluru with 42% footfall, Ahmedabad with 39.50% and Jaipur with 38.75% occupancy rates.
Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has only 2,400 shows, while Thamma has over 5,700 shows across India. So, in that case, the former is performing well at the box office. Thamma is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark.
Harshvardhan-Sonam starrer has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. If there is a strong word of mouth, the film is expected to do good business in the upcoming days.
About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a one-sided love story of a male. It follows the story of Vikramaditya Bhosle (Rane), who becomes a sociopath after he falls in love with Adaa Randhawa (Bajwa), an actress.