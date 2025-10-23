Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Slows Down After Huge Opening

After a massive opening, Thamma saw a dip on Day 2
The horror comedy witnessed a drop of 25% on the second day of its release
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, among others
Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, a day after Diwali. The horror-comedy received mixed reviews, mostly positive from critics and audiences alike. It had a thunderous opening, but failed to surpass the opening-day haul of the 2024 film Stree 2, which approximately earned Rs 51.8 crore. After a strong start, the collection of Thamma slowed down on Day 2. Here's the box office collection of Ayushmann-Rashmika starrer.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, Thamma collected Rs 24 crore on its opening day. However, according to makers, the film earned Rs 25.11 crore on Day 1. “It’s a Diwali Thammaka for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe! Thamma opens with a bang – ₹25.11 Cr NBOC on Day 1! Now the third-highest opener for #MaddockFilms and second-highest in the MHCU, right after #Stree2. The madness is real, the numbers speak louder!” they said in a statement.
On Day 2, the collection dropped drastically as the film raked in an estimated Rs 18 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 42 crore.
There are no major releases this week. So, Thamma is expected to reach the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this weekend.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Thamma read: "Thamma makes empty promises of a Stree-like high but is left with the inferior remnants of Bhediya. It’s a feeble echo of a once-brilliant experiment now stumbling under its own weight. Maybe the real horror here isn’t the betaal—it’s watching a once-great franchise lose their bite."
Thamma is produced by Maddock films and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik, among others, in significant roles. The film also had cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee.