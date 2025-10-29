Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Slowly and steadily, Thamma finally entered the Rs 100 crore club
Thamma’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 140 crore after 8 days
The horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles
Thamma box office collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the screens on October 21, during the Diwali holiday week and had a strong start of Rs 24 crore. But on Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4, it witnessed a downward trend at the box office. However, on Day 5 and Day 6 (during the weekend), the horror-comedy saw an upswing in collections. After a strong weekend, Maddock Films’ latest offering saw a dip on Day 7, but on Day 8, there was a slight rise. Despite the drop, Thamma has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in Week 1.
Thamma box office collection India
According to Sacnilk, on Day 7, the film minted Rs 4.3 crore, and on Day 8 (which was the second Tuesday), Thamma earned an estimated Rs 5.50 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 101.10 crore net in India in eight days.
Here's the day-wise collection of Thamma
Day 1 - Rs 24 crore
Day 2 - Rs 18.6 crore
Day 3 - Rs 13 crore
Day 4 - Rs 10 crore
Day 5 - Rs 13.1 crore
Day 6 - Rs 12.6 crore
Day 7 - Rs 4.3 crore
Day 8 - Rs 5.50 crore (early estimates)
Total - Rs 101.10 crore
On Tuesday, Thamma had an overall 18.53% Hindi occupancy. Morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 7.87%, and increased during the afternoon shows to 16.37%, followed by 20.29% and 29.59% during the evening and night shows.
Thamma is now the third-highest-grossing film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) after the two Stree films. On Tuesday, it crossed the lifetime haul of Munjya (2024), which had collected Rs 130 crore. It is expected to dethrone Stree (Rs 182 crore) by the end of its theatrical run.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee from Bhediya have special cameo appearances.