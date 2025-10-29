Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Thamma box office collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the screens on October 21, during the Diwali holiday week and had a strong start of Rs 24 crore. But on Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4, it witnessed a downward trend at the box office. However, on Day 5 and Day 6 (during the weekend), the horror-comedy saw an upswing in collections. After a strong weekend, Maddock Films’ latest offering saw a dip on Day 7, but on Day 8, there was a slight rise. Despite the drop, Thamma has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in Week 1.