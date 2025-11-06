Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

Thamma box office collection day 16

The film saw a minor increase in collections over the second weekend. However, the collections dropped by over 66 % on its second Monday. On the second Tuesday (Day 15), there was a slight rise, but on Day 16, the earnings dropped further. The horror comedy earned an estimated Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 126.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.