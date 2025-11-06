Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

Thamma, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) latest offering, hit the screens on October 21.

Thamma box office collection Day 16
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma box office Photo: YouTube
  • Thamma has been remaining steady at the box office

  • The horror comedy has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark in India

  • Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the screens on October 21

Thamma box office collection: Thamma, Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) latest offering, hit the screens on October 21. After a phenomenal start, the downward trend of the film started, and it continues to experience highs and lows at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark in the domestic market. Here's the box office collection of Thamma after 16 days of its release.

Thamma box office collection day 16

The film saw a minor increase in collections over the second weekend. However, the collections dropped by over 66 % on its second Monday. On the second Tuesday (Day 15), there was a slight rise, but on Day 16, the earnings dropped further. The horror comedy earned an estimated Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection to Rs 126.05 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Thamma's first-week collection was Rs 108.4 crore net in India.

Thamma registered a very low 13.21% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 7.42%, and afternoon and evening shows witnessed the highest occupancy rates of 16.64% and 16.48%, respectively.

The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which clashed with Thamma on the same day, is slowly and steadily inching closer to the Rs 100 crore club. On Day 16, the romantic drama earned Rs 2 crore—the same as Thamma’s earnings for the day. It has managed to collect Rs 70.30 crore in 16 days.

