Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Remains Steady; Earns Slightly Over Rs 100 Crore

Thamma box office collection India

According to Sacnilk, Thamma witnessed a decline of 65.87% on Day 7, which was the film's first Monday. It earned Rs 4.3 on Monday, and increased on the second Tuesday, as it collected Rs 5.75 crore, followed by a further drop on Wednesday, as it amassed Rs 3.65 crore and remained steady on Thursday by raking in an estimated Rs 3.25 crore. The total collection of Thamma stands at Rs 108.25 crore net in India after 10 days.