Thamma Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Remains Steady; Earns Slightly Over Rs 100 Crore

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Thamma box office collection Day 10: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) latest offering, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, hit the theatres on October 21. Like other films of the franchise, including both Stree films, Bhediya and Munjya, Thamma failed to strike a chord with the audience. Though it had a strong opening of Rs 24 crore, the collections dropped from Day 2 and have been seeing a downward trend. However, the horror comedy has crossed the Rs 100 crore club in India and is remaining steady at the box office.

Thamma box office collection India

According to Sacnilk, Thamma witnessed a decline of 65.87% on Day 7, which was the film's first Monday. It earned Rs 4.3 on Monday, and increased on the second Tuesday, as it collected Rs 5.75 crore, followed by a further drop on Wednesday, as it amassed Rs 3.65 crore and remained steady on Thursday by raking in an estimated Rs 3.25 crore. The total collection of Thamma stands at Rs 108.25 crore net in India after 10 days.

The film started day 10 on a slower note, with an overall 9.78% occupancy. Morning shows drew just 6.35% occupancy, followed by 9.39%, 10.40% and 12.98% occupancy rates during the afternoon, evening and night shows.

Thamma worldwide collection

The film has minted Rs 19 crore from its overseas collections. Thamma's worldwide collection in 10 days stands at Rs 148.75 crore.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma revolves around Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), whose life turns upside down when he meets Tadaka, a vampire (Rashmika Mandanna) and falls for her. Together, they fight Yakshasan—the main villain (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), but towards the end, there is a twist which opens the door for the other films of the franchise.

There are also special cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee, who reprise their roles from Bhediya.

