The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 6: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 6: Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu romantic drama has remained steady.

Updated on:
A still from The Girlfriend
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 6
Summary
  • The Girlfriend is holding steady at the box office

  • Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in six days

  • It could soon surpass the Rs 20 crore mark

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 6: Rashmika Mandanna starrer Telugu romantic drama opened to positive reviews, and is holding steady at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in six days. The favourable word of mouth has helped the movie in its collections.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, and Rao Ramesh, in significant roles.

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.3 crore on Day 1, and witnessed growth on Day 2 and Day 3 as it collected Rs 2.4 crore and Rs 2.7 crore. On Day 4, it earned Rs 1.15 crore, followed by Rs 1.3 crore on Day 5, and an estimated Rs 1.25 crore on Day 6, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 10.10 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna starrer is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 42 crore.

On Wednesday, The Girlfriend had an overall Telugu occupancy of 18.85%. There was an improvement in afternoon shows, and remained steady during the evening and night shows. The film saw a morning occupancy of 15.66%, which improved to 20.23% in the afternoon. It registered 19.77% for the evening shows, and 19.73% for the night shows.

A still from The Girlfriend (2025) - YouTube
The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of The Girlfriend read: "The Girlfriend is a film that will be referenced for years to come, as its relevance feels both timeless and timely. It’s especially refreshing to see this perspective coming from a male director and hoping this prompts better scripts written for women and better roles for Mandanna to explore her range."

