The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 8 Crore

The Girlfriend which hit the theatres on November 7, has remained steady
Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed the Rs 8 crore mark in five days
Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film has been receiving positive reviews
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 5: Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released in theatres on November 7. It opened to mixed reviews mostly positive. Rashmika has been praised for her knock-out performance as Bhooma. Many even called it her "career-best" performance. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the Telugu-language romantic drama also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, and Rao Ramesh, in significant roles.
The film took a slow start on Day 1, but saw an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday. The collections dropped on the first Monday (Day 4) with almost 70% decline from Day 3. On Day 5, the earning remained almost as same as it was on Day 4.
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, Rashmika Mandanna's film opened at Rs 1.3 crore, followed by Rs 2.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 2.7 crore on Day 3, Rs 83 lakh on Day 4, and on Day 5 it collected an estimated Rs 80 lakh, taking the total collection to Rs 8.03 crore in five days.
The Girlfriend had an overall 23.30% Telugu occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows recorded 16.16% occupancy and it increased during the afternoon and evening shows by witnessing 22.89% and 24.93% occupancy. Night shows had the highest footfall of 29.21%.
The film has been produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts. It has been praised for the realistic portrayal of toxic relationships with a nuanced and impactful story.