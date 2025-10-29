Rashmika Mandanna Supports Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Work Shift: I Overwork And It's Not Sustainable

Sharing her thoughts on work-life balance, Rashmika Mandanna said that she overworks which she doesn't suggest others
The actress said that she would love to have a fixed work-hour schedule
Rashmika also said that she can't say no to her team
Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit sparked industry debate about the working shifts of the actresses, especially for new moms and work-life balance in the film industry. The actor, who welcomed a baby girl last year, was reportedly dropped from the Prabhas-starrer due to her alleged demands, including an 8-hour work shift.
Amid the ongoing debate, actress Rashmika Mandanna has weighed in on the topic. She said that overwork is not "suggestible" and "sustainable."
Rashmika Mandanna on 8-hour shift
Recently, at an event for her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, producer SKN praised the actress for not demanding strict work hours. In an interview with Gulte, Rashmika admitted that she overworks and doesn’t suggest the same to anyone.
She said, "I overwork, and I am telling you it’s highly not suggestible. It’s not sustainable, don’t do it. Do what’s comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that’s going to save you later. I’ve seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I’ve done both, and I’m telling you this is not worth it."
The actress also said that she is someone who can't tell no to her teams. "If I know that they are struggling and they're like ‘no we have this location only till now and we have to shoot so much in this time’ and all of that, I understand and I'll give in," she said.
"But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don’t make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there’s still a family life I want to focus on, there’s still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I’m not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don’t have a say because I’m taking on too much," she added.
Rashmika's work front
Rashmika's recent release was Thamma, with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film has entered the Rs 100 crore club. Her upcoming release is The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. The trailer was released recently. It will hit the theatres on November 7. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa in her kitty.
On the personal front, Rashmika reportedly got engaged to Vijay Deverakonda earlier this month in a private ceremony. They are said to get married in April next year.