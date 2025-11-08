The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

The Girlfriend was released in theatres on November 7, 2025
The romantic drama marks Rashmika Mandanna's third film of 2025 after Kuberaa and Thamma
The Telugu drama has earned over Rs 1 crore on Day 1
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the theatres on November 7. It opened to mixed reviews. While many called it "outstanding" for its nuanced portrayal of toxic relationships, some called it a "painful watch." But fans are in awe of Rashmika and she has been praised for her heartfelt performance of Bhooma. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, and Rao Ramesh, in significant roles. The film took a meagre start on Day 1, but it is ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's supernatural thriller Jatadhara.
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned an estimated Rs 1.30 crore net in India, which is the lowest opening among Rashmika’s 2025 releases. Kuberaa which released in June this year, earned almost Rs 15 crore on Day 1, while Thamma, which hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week, earned Rs 24 crore.
The strong word of mouth might help The Girlfriend in its collections in the coming days, as its competitor Jatadhara is way behind in the race. Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's starrer has earned only Rs 90 lakhs on Day 1.
The Girlfriend had an overall 16.90% occupancy on Friday. Morning shows had 12.83% occupancy, and saw an improvement in afternoon and evening as it recorded 15.40% and 15.80% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 23.55% during the night shows.
The Girlfriend plot
Set against a college backdrop, The Girlfriend follows love story of Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna) and Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty), exploring their stifling relationship, vulnerability, and emotions.
Bhooma, a studious student and Vikram, the college heartthrob, fall for each other, to end up in a suffocating relationship. As Vikram turns toxic, Bhooma decides to break up with him. This hurts the male ego of Vikram and he maligns Bhooma's character in the college. She is not someone to stay silent and makes sure to expose him. In this, her friend Durga helps her by being her only support in the college.