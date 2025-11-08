The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1: Here's how much Rashmika Mandanna starred earned on the first day.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1
Rashmika Mandanna starrer The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1 Photo: X/Rashmika Mandanna
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Girlfriend was released in theatres on November 7, 2025

  • The romantic drama marks Rashmika Mandanna's third film of 2025 after Kuberaa and Thamma

  • The Telugu drama has earned over Rs 1 crore on Day 1

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the theatres on November 7. It opened to mixed reviews. While many called it "outstanding" for its nuanced portrayal of toxic relationships, some called it a "painful watch." But fans are in awe of Rashmika and she has been praised for her heartfelt performance of Bhooma. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Dheekshith Shetty, and Rao Ramesh, in significant roles. The film took a meagre start on Day 1, but it is ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Sudheer Babu's supernatural thriller Jatadhara.

The Girlfriend box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The Girlfriend earned an estimated Rs 1.30 crore net in India, which is the lowest opening among Rashmika’s 2025 releases. Kuberaa which released in June this year, earned almost Rs 15 crore on Day 1, while Thamma, which hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week, earned Rs 24 crore.

The strong word of mouth might help The Girlfriend in its collections in the coming days, as its competitor Jatadhara is way behind in the race. Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu's starrer has earned only Rs 90 lakhs on Day 1.

Related Content
Related Content
Haq box office collection Day 1 - X
Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Off To A Slow Start

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Girlfriend had an overall 16.90% occupancy on Friday. Morning shows had 12.83% occupancy, and saw an improvement in afternoon and evening as it recorded 15.40% and 15.80% occupancy. The footfall further increased to 23.55% during the night shows.

Rashmika Mandanna on 8-hour shift - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna Supports Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Work Shift: I Overwork And It's Not Sustainable

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Girlfriend plot

Set against a college backdrop, The Girlfriend follows love story of Bhooma (Rashmika Mandanna) and Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty), exploring their stifling relationship, vulnerability, and emotions.

Bhooma, a studious student and Vikram, the college heartthrob, fall for each other, to end up in a suffocating relationship. As Vikram turns toxic, Bhooma decides to break up with him. This hurts the male ego of Vikram and he maligns Bhooma's character in the college. She is not someone to stay silent and makes sure to expose him. In this, her friend Durga helps her by being her only support in the college.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cricket's Return To Olympics Will Strengthen Bond With India: IOC President Kirsty Coventry

  2. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  3. ICC Announces Expansion Of Women’s ODI World Cup To 10 Teams In 2029 Edition

  4. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

  5. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

  5. Day In Pics: November 07, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  3. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  4. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  5. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers