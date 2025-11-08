The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 1: Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 1 Crore

Bhooma, a studious student and Vikram, the college heartthrob, fall for each other, to end up in a suffocating relationship. As Vikram turns toxic, Bhooma decides to break up with him. This hurts the male ego of Vikram and he maligns Bhooma's character in the college. She is not someone to stay silent and makes sure to expose him. In this, her friend Durga helps her by being her only support in the college.