Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Bagged Shah Rukh Khan's King Song Tu Mil Jaaye

Ed Sheeran crooned the English part in Tu Mil Jaaye of Shah Rukh Khan’s film King.
SRK reshared the clip and thanked Sheeran for singing the Hindi portions.
Sheeran said the song came together after a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s home for the Sapphire music video.
Ed Sheeran has joined Shah Rukh Khan’s film King with Tu Mil Jaaye, a new song released on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday. The track adds another link in Sheeran’s growing Bollywood ties and brings him into one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited films.
How Ed Sheeran bagged King song
Sheeran had posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that showed him recording the song with Jigar of composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The collaboration also brings Arijit Singh into the project.
In his caption, Sheeran explained how a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s home for the Sapphire music video later led to his first Bollywood song for King.
Farah Khan first brought Sheeran into Bollywood with a party at her residence. His ties deepened later, when he worked with Arijit on Sapphire, which also had Shah Rukh's cameo. Sheeran said he had gone to the superstar's house with Arijit to ask for the appearance. In the same visit, the Jawan star connected him with Sachin-Jigar and the King song took shape.
“When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now (sic),” Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post.
Shah Rukh Khan thanks Ed Sheeran
Shah Rukh reposted Sheeran’s clip and thanked him for recording the song, especially its Hindi lines. “Can’t thank u enough my friend for doing the song…especially the Hindi bits. Love u @teddysphotos (sic),” he wrote.
King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.