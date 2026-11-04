'He Saved My Life': Mita Vashisht Remembers SRK's Generosity On Dil Se Set

She also talked how his bid to be a star was always prevalent. She insisted, "You could see his charisma. It was so powerful that you could cut it with a knife, the aura of a superstar. And you could see his absolute desperation, passion to become a big star. Some of us know we have the talent, but we are not willing to die for it just to become big stars. We are happy doing the work. But for him, stardom, success, and winning were very important."