Mita Vashisht At First Said No To 'The Shameless', The Film That Got Cannes Talking

Shot in Nepal, the actor admits that she is mostly sceptical of the "outsider's gaze." "I am not sure if directors will like me saying that, but an actor's job also has to include a sense of sociology, geography and psychology. Sociology is very important for what it is. If you are a certain age and an Indian, there is an insight that you will always find they will not be able to plumb. It is just like living in Europe for five years and claiming to fully understand their deepest traditions. I do not say this as a critique of anybody trying to make a film from outside India. It is just that we are a very layered civilisation," added the actor, who directed the documentary film, 'She, of the Four Names' based on Lal Ded. Even as Anasuya Sengupta may not be a 'trained' actor ("her trajectory has been completely different"), Auroshikha Dey is from FTII and the young girl, Omara Shetty, is trained in classical dance, Vashisht said that she makes it a point to make young actors comfortable. "First, I suss out the space, and then insist on rehearsals, saying that I am the one who can goof up. As a senior actress, it is my responsibility to put the other person at ease. In case the person in front of me is a little in awe or a bit nervous, then I just break the ice by saying, I tend to forget my lines, so let us do them off camera first," smiled the actor who has been since 2004, performing her solo play in English and Hindi, titled 'Lal Ded', based on the life of medieval Kashmiri mystic across India.