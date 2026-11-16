Andaman and Nicobar Islands observed its first-ever public holiday for Chhath Puja on November 16, 2026.
Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma declared the holiday across administration offices, schools, and PSUs.
Devotees gathered at Corbyn's Cove Beach in Sri Vijaya Puram for Usha Arghya prayers.
Chhath Puja was celebrated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, with devotees gathering at Corbyn's Cove Beach to offer prayers to the rising sun, as the Union Territory observed its first-ever public holiday for the festival.
Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma declared a public holiday on Monday, recognising the cultural and religious significance of Chhath Puja.
The 'Usha Arghya' ritual, during which devotees offer prayers to the rising sun on the final day of the festival, was performed at 5.16 am in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair). On Sunday, devotees offered 'Sandhya Arghya' to the setting sun at 4.51 pm.
Sharma attended the celebrations as the chief guest on Sunday, along with MP Bishnu Pada Ray and Chief Secretary Gyanesh Bharti.
The administration made elaborate arrangements for cleanliness, lighting, barricading and security for the festival.
Extending his greetings to the islanders, Sharma said the festival conveys gratitude to nature while reflecting India's rich cultural heritage, family values and social unity.
He said the islands' unique identity lay in the harmonious coexistence of people belonging to different religions and cultures.
Festivals such as Chhath Puja further strengthened brotherhood, unity and social harmony, he added.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Deo said the festival passed off peacefully due to coordination among all stakeholders.
"This time we deployed our drone unit for better vigilance in the sea to ensure the safety of devotees," he said.