US Suspends Green Card Filings By Indian IT Firms: What It Means For H-1B Workers

Why US Has Suspended IT Firms?

The Trump administration has argued that some employers have relied on foreign workers at the expense of American employees, including through alleged wage undercutting and misuse of visa programmes. Sonderling said the companies named had received more than 230,000 H-1B visa approvals and over 100,000 permanent labour certifications since 2009. These figures were cited by US officials as part of their case for the crackdown.