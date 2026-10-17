The approval rate for Cuban nationals seeking permanent residency in the United States fell sharply to 23.7 per cent in April-June 2026, down from 52.6 per cent in the previous quarter, according to federal immigration data. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved 139 of the 586 Cuban applications it decided during the three-month period, while denying 447. The figures come as US President Donald Trump’s administration steps up scrutiny of legal immigration applications and expands the discretion available to immigration officers. However, the data alone do not establish that the administration’s policy changes caused the decline.