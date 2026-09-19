Trump Extends $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee For Another Year: What It Means

“The Order enhances program integrity in the H-1B visa program by improving interagency coordination and directing enhanced scrutiny of H-1B visa applications where there is a heightened risk that American workers would be laid off,” a fact sheet issued by the White House said. The Order directs the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Labour, and the Secretary of Homeland Security to consider petitioner employers’ recent or planned layoffs of similarly situated US workers when considering H-1B visa applications.