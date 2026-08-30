H-1B Spouses May Lose US Work Permits: What Trump’s H-4 Proposal Means

Why Could H-4 Spouses Lose Their Work Authorisation?

Earlier in a 2015 proposal, the DHS sought to prescribe the time and conditions of non-immigrants’ admissions to the United States. It said there could be two impacts of the proposal if accepted: the cost-savings accruing to forgone future filings by H-4 spouses, and labor turnover costs that employers of H-4 workers could incur.