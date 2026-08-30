Chitrakoot On High Alert As Mandakini River Swells; 350 Rescued In Satna

Chitrakoot was placed on high alert after the Mandakini River overflowed following heavy rainfall, inundating parts of the pilgrimage town.
More than 350 people were rescued from flood-affected areas of Satna, with SDRF teams, boats, IAF helicopters and drones deployed for rescue and surveillance.
The Mandakini's water level began receding, but authorities remained cautious as heavy to very heavy rain was forecast in parts of Satna through Wednesday.
Chitrakoot has been placed on high alert as the Mandakini River continued to swell, while more than 350 people were rescued from flood-affected areas of Madhya Pradesh's Satna district as authorities stepped up relief and rescue operations. Army helicopters and drones were deployed to assist with evacuations and monitor rising water levels.
The Indian Air Force choppers and drones were deployed as authorities stepped up the response to the flood threat and the rescue effort. Air assets and aerial surveillance support have been pressed into service as the situation develops.
Why Is Chitrakoot On High Alert?
Two Indian Air Force helicopters were pressed into service on Saturday evening to help stranded people in Chitrakoot after torrential rains caused the Mandakini river to overflow, inundating large parts of the pilgrimage town on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border.
Three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were also engaged in shifting people to safer places, an official said, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was expected to carry out an aerial inspection of the area on Sunday.
"There has been no loss of life....The river's catchment area received 10 cm of rain in just three hours, which led to the situation," Satna Collector Satish Kumar S told PTI over phone late in the evening.
Army, SDRF Step Up Operations
More than 350 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas across Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district as rising water levels created a flood-like situation, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel continued rescue efforts through the night, the district administration said.
According to Satna Collector Satish Kumar, the District Commandant of the Home Guard reported that SDRF personnel were carrying out rescue operations around the clock.
Boats were being used on inundated roads to rescue people and six relief shelters had been prepared to accommodate those affected, he said.
Majhgawan tehsil, where Chitrakoot is located, received more than 148 mm of rain between 8 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Saturday, a Meteorological Department official said.
India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office meteorologist S N Sahu said Satna was likely to receive heavy rains until 8 am on Sunday.
The district is expected to receive light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday, heavy rain on Tuesday and very heavy rain on Wednesday, he added. Satna district public relations officer Rajesh Singh said Majhgawan's neighbouring Birsinghpur tehsil received 122 mm of rain between 8 am on Friday and 8 am on Saturday.
The water level in the Mandakini had started receding Saturday night after a pause in rainfall, Singh said adding that water from the nearby hills was gushing into the river.