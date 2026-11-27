Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday, November 27, 2026, that Mira-Bhayandar's full sanctioned quota of 218 MLD from the Surya Dam project will be supplied in phases over the next two months, with no water diverted to Thane.
The first phase will deliver 50 to 60 MLD starting in the first week of January 2027, following the completion of a 132-kV power-supply project by December 31 and a month-long flushing of internal water pipelines.
Sarnaik also announced that MMRDA will fund around Rs 150 crore for land acquisition to widen the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel road from 30 to 60 metres.
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday that water will be supplied from Surya dam to Mira-Bhayandar in a phased manner over the next two months.
A release from his office said that Mira-Bhayandar’s full sanctioned quota of 218 MLD (million litres per day) from the Surya project will be supplied in phases over two months, with 50 to 60 MLD targeted in the first week of January.
The Shiv Sena minister has also announced plans to widen the Gaimukh-Fountain Hotel road from 30 metres to 60 metres, saying state planning body Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) would fund around Rs 150 crore towards land acquisition.
Parts of the wider Mira-Bhayandar municipal area overlap with or border the Ovala-Majiwada constituency represented by Sarnaik. BJP’s Narendra Mehta represents the Mira-Bhayandar constituency.