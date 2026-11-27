Sarnaik announces phased surya water supply for mira bhayandar over two months

Sarnaik Announces Phased Surya Water Supply For Mira-Bhayandar Over Two Months

P PTI Published at: 27 November 2026 10:12 pm

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday, November 27, 2026, that Mira-Bhayandar will receive its full sanctioned quota of 218 million litres per day (MLD) from the Surya Dam project in a phased manner over the next two months, starting with 50 to 60 MLD in the first week of January

P PTI Published at: 27 November 2026 10:12 pm

Sarnaik announces phased Surya water supply for Mira-Bhayandar over two months File Photo; Representative image