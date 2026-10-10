Civic Voting Scheduled: Voting takes place on Sunday for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) and various local body by-polls across Gujarat.
EVM Deployment: Polling will be conducted via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) across all designated wards.
Key Political Contest: The election sees a major multi-party contest involving the ruling BJP, Congress, and AAP.
Voting will be held in Gujarat on Sunday for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation as well as Okha and Thara municipality polls along with bypolls to seats in various district and taluka panchayats.
Elections will be held on all 44 seats across 11 wards of GMC. There are 130 candidates in the fray, with the main fight being between the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.
Bypolls to one seat each in the Kheralu, Chhota Udepur and Bayad municipalities as well as other local bodies will also be held on Sunday, with counting of votes scheduled for October 13.
In Okha municipality, out of 36 seats across 9 wards, four seats remain uncontested. Voting will be held for 32 seats, with 75 candidates in the fray, the State Election Commission said.
In Thara municipality, elections will be held in six wards comprising 24 seats, with 59 candidates in the fray.
Voting will take place from 7am to 6pm. There is extensive police deployment and patrolling arrangements have been made for sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, the SEC said in a statement.
It appealed to all the voters to cooperate in the process and expressed hope that the elections will be conducted in a completely fair, free, and peaceful manner.
The administrative and police machinery have made comprehensive arrangements to ensureelections are conducted in an orderly atmosphere, the SEC said.
Elections to 15 municipal corporations in the state, barring Gandhinagar and Junagadh, were held in April this year. The ruling BJP swept the polls, while the Congress finished a distant second and the AAP registered limited gains.
The results also saw All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) open their accounts in the state for the first time.