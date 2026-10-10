Kangana Ranaut reportedly called Himachal a burden on the Centre, criticising borrowing.
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi demanded her resignation over the remarks.
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh criticised Ranaut, citing Himachal’s achievements across development indicators.
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's remark that Himachal Pradesh has become a “burden” on the central government has drawn criticism from Congress ministers, with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi demanding her resignation.
Ranaut made the remarks while addressing a gathering at Kullu’s Dhalpur grounds on October 7. The Mandi MP criticised the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government over borrowing and accused it of leaving the state in financial difficulty.
Congress leaders challenged her characterisation of the state, saying an elected representative should not disparage the place she represents. Negi responded by calling Ranaut a “burden on earth”, while Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh questioned her assessment of Himachal’s development record.
The dispute centres on Ranaut’s choice of words: her criticism of the Congress government also described Himachal itself as a burden, prompting ministers to question her responsibility towards the state as its elected representative.
What Did Kangana Ranaut Say?
Ranaut addressed the gathering in Kullu in the presence of former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke about connecting Himachal Pradesh with his vision of a developed India.
During her criticism of the Sukhu government, she reportedly said Himachal had become a burden on the Centre and that this left her feeling ashamed and saddened. She accused the state government of repeatedly taking loans and creating financial problems that a future administration would have to confront.
Ranaut also raised drug addiction as a concern, describing children as the state’s capital.
“We want to make Himachal drug-free, and the people of our state are innocent, but addiction is eroding us. Our children are our capital; if they are eaten away by the termites of addiction, what will we give to the country?” she said.
Why Did Negi Demand Her Resignation?
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi called Ranaut’s remarks unfortunate and irresponsible, arguing that an MP should not describe her own state as a burden.
“If the state has become a burden on the Centre, why is she representing it? She should resign immediately,” he said on Friday.
Negi also said those who had voted for Ranaut must be regretting their decision. “Kangana and people like her are a burden on this earth,” he remarked.
How Did Vikramaditya Singh Respond?
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who contested against Ranaut from Mandi in the Lok Sabha election, criticised her remarks while stressing that political differences should not lead to the state being belittled.
“It is unfortunate to see an elected representative belittling her own state. We may have different political ideologies, but we cannot belittle our own state,” he said.
Singh urged Ranaut to examine Himachal’s development since its formation, citing social security, education and per capita income.
“Himachal has done better than many bigger states on development parameters. So what Kangana said is highly objectionable and cannot be tolerated,” he said.
Negi extended his criticism to the BJP, alleging that it was weakening democratic institutions to retain power and that Opposition unity had unsettled the party.
“The BJP is stifling democracy and its institutions to stay in power by hook or by crook,” he alleged.