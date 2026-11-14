FIR Against Kangana Ranaut Over Social Media Posts On Gandhi Family Deaths

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mamta Singh
Published at:

Shimla resident's complaint says the BJP MP's November 10 posts carried "highly inflammatory insinuations"; case registered under three BNS sections

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Kangana Ranaut
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Booked Over Posts On Gandhi Family Deaths File Photo | Outlook photos
Summary of this article

  • Himachal Police registered an FIR against Kangana Ranaut over her November 10 posts.

  • Complainant Atul Sharma alleges the posts insinuated wrongdoing in the deaths of three Gandhis.

  • Case filed under BNS Sections 196, 353 and 356; investigation to follow.

Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over social media posts that a complainant says insinuated sinister motives behind the deaths of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her sons Sanjay and Rajiv Gandhi, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Gaurav Singh said the case was registered on a complaint by Shimla resident Capt. Atul Sharma and that an investigation will follow. The FIR invokes Sections 196, 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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What The Complaint Alleges

Sharma, in his complaint, said the posts were published from Ranaut's verified handle on November 10. He alleged they contained "highly inflammatory insinuations" about the deaths of the three Gandhi family members.

According to the complaint, the posts also describe Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a "mysterious foreign national" who allegedly landed in a cafe abroad before relatives were killed one after another, leaving her at the head of the government. The posts end with the remark "How convenient", the complaint said. It also cites an allegation in the posts about the abrupt expulsion of Maneka Gandhi from the family residence after Sanjay Gandhi's death.

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Sharma argued that the narrative crosses the line from political dissent into dangerous territory capable of inciting public hostility and disturbing public tranquillity.

The complainant alleged that the posts amounted to public mischief by circulating false information with the intent to cause fear or alarm. He further contended that they could promote enmity between different groups, were prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and contained imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

Demand For Cyber-Forensic Probe

Sharma sent his complaint by email to the Director General of Police on Thursday, a copy of which is with PTI. He demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a "rigorous, time-bound" cyber-forensic investigation against Ranaut.

The FIR was registered the following day. Allegations in the complaint are those of the complainant and have not been tested in any court.

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