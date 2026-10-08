Kangana Ranaut filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on Thursday over AI-generated obscene content about her.
She alleged the online material defames her, maligns her and violates her personality rights.
Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the defendant parties and indicated an interim order.
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has approached the Delhi High Court to have some AI-made obscene material about her taken down from the internet. She said the content defames and maligns her and violates her personality rights. Ranaut, the MP from Mandi, filed the plea on Thursday.
Kangana Ranaut personality rights case
Justice Vikas Mahajan summoned the defendants in Ranaut’s suit over protection of her personality rights. PTI reported that the court also signalled it would issue an interim order in the case.
The plea adds to a growing set of cases in the high court over AI-generated content, impersonation and online misuse of public figures’ identities. The matter also came up alongside a separate personality-rights suit filed by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.
What her plea seeks
Ranaut’s lawyer objected to sexual and pornographic content, fake news and AI-generated material that allegedly attributed statements to the actor-politician that she did not make.
Her legal team told the court it was seeking relief only against obscene and allegedly fake online content. It did not seek action at this stage against memes about her.
The lawyer said memes and other satirical posts were also online, but he was not seeking relief against them for now. He said the plea targeted only material that was obscene or falsely created and shared under her name.
Vijay Deverakonda personality-rights case
The court heard another such matter the same day. Justice Mahajan said he would also pass an interim order in a separate personality-rights lawsuit filed by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and issued summons in that case as well.
Deverakonda’s lawyer alleged that third parties had commercially exploited the actor’s personality without authorisation. The court was told this included the sale of merchandise carrying attributes linked to his persona.
His team also alleged AI-generated social media posts, impersonation, false endorsements and the use of foul language. The case, like Ranaut’s, centres on claimed misuse of identity and personality rights in the online space.
Celebrity deepfake cases
Ranaut is not alone. Over the past few months, several public figures have gone to the High Court to seek protection for their personality and publicity rights, including relief against AI-generated content.
Those who approached the court include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan. The list also includes actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
The high court granted interim relief to each of them.