Delhi High Court orders Doosra makers to furnish a ₹2 crore guarantee.
Sourav Ganguly's personality rights must be acknowledged through bilingual film disclaimers.
Dada biopic starring Rajkummar Rao is scheduled for May 2027.
The Delhi High Court has passed a significant order in Sourav Ganguly's personality rights case against the makers of Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle. On Friday, November 6, the court ruled that the film violated the former India cricket captain's personality and publicity rights. The makers have been directed to carry disclaimers in Hindi and English at the beginning and end of the film. They must also furnish an unconditional bank guarantee of ₹2 crore.
Delhi High Court directs Doosra makers to add disclaimer
Justice Tejas Karia observed that Ganguly's personality and publicity rights were so closely connected to the film's story that the allegedly infringing portions could not feasibly be removed. The court therefore directed Ramesh Deo Productions Private Limited to add disclaimers stating that Ganguly had not consented to the use of his persona and that the film was not intended to violate his rights.
The disclaimers must be included within two days of the order. The makers have also been given two weeks to furnish the ₹2 crore bank guarantee with the court's registrar. If they fail to comply with either condition, they and anyone acting on their behalf will be restrained from commercially using the film or any of its aspects.
Why did Sourav Ganguly file a case against Doosra?
Ganguly and production company Luv Films LLP approached the court alleging unauthorised commercial use of his identity, career milestones and iconic cricketing moments. Their objections particularly concerned the film's references to India's historic 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's, including Ganguly's shirtless celebration on the balcony.
Luv Films also claimed that the film interfered with its contractual rights to make an authorised biopic on the former cricketer. According to the suit, the production house had secured exclusive rights to develop and produce audiovisual content based on Ganguly's life and career in an agreement signed in August 2021.
What did the Doosra makers argue?
The filmmakers maintained that Doosra was a fictional story about a middle-class girl from Rajasthan who finds inspiration in cricketing events. Their legal team argued that the film was not a biopic on Ganguly and that permissions had been obtained from the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board to use match footage.
The dispute also involves the authorised biopic, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to release on May 14, 2027.