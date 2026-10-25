Sourav Ganguly and Luv Films have approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Doosra uses the former India captain’s identity and cricketing legacy without authorisation.
The filmmakers maintain that the film is fictional and argue that they obtained permission from relevant rights-holders to use certain footage.
The court has sought the defendants’ replies and directed them to arrange a screening; it has not yet delivered a final ruling on the allegations.
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the makers of Doosra on former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly’s plea alleging unauthorised use of his personality and cricketing legacy in the sports drama. On Friday, October 23, a vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar issued summons to the film’s producers, director and distributor and asked them to arrange a screening so the court could assess the allegations.
The film was released in theatres the same day, after the court declined to halt its release on Thursday. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 29.
Ganguly Alleges Unauthorised Use Of His Identity
Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing an authorised biopic on the former India captain, have approached the court seeking to restrain the release and promotion of Doosra. Their plea alleges that the film commercially exploits Ganguly’s identity, image and significant cricketing moments without his permission. The dispute centres partly on references to India’s celebrated victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final against England, including Ganguly’s iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony. The plaintiffs have also argued that the film infringes Luv Films’ exclusive contractual rights to develop and produce audiovisual content based on Ganguly’s life and cricketing career.
The legal dispute comes as Luv Films is developing Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story, a separate biographical film about the cricketer. According to the suit, an agreement signed on August 5, 2021, granted the production house exclusive rights to develop and commercially exploit audiovisual content based on Ganguly’s life. The plaintiffs have sought restrictions on Doosra’s theatrical and digital releases, as well as promotional material they allege uses Ganguly’s identity without authorisation.
Filmmakers Call It Fiction, Court Seeks Screening
The filmmakers have contested the allegations, maintaining that Doosra is not a biopic but a fictional story about a middle-class girl from Rajasthan who draws inspiration from sporting events involving Ganguly. Their counsel told the court that the necessary permissions had been obtained from the relevant rights-holders to use certain footage featuring the cricketer. They also argued that a player cannot claim personality rights over clips from the 2002 NatWest Series. Ganguly’s counsel, however, maintained that no licence had been obtained from him for the film’s production.
The court said the question of interim relief would be considered after the defendants filed their replies and directed them to arrange a screening to help assess whether Ganguly’s personality rights had been violated. The film, directed by Abhinay Deo, stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru. The court’s next hearing is expected to take up the competing claims, but no final finding has been made on whether the film infringes Ganguly’s rights.