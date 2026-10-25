Filmmakers Call It Fiction, Court Seeks Screening

The filmmakers have contested the allegations, maintaining that Doosra is not a biopic but a fictional story about a middle-class girl from Rajasthan who draws inspiration from sporting events involving Ganguly. Their counsel told the court that the necessary permissions had been obtained from the relevant rights-holders to use certain footage featuring the cricketer. They also argued that a player cannot claim personality rights over clips from the 2002 NatWest Series. Ganguly’s counsel, however, maintained that no licence had been obtained from him for the film’s production.