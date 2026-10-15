'Would You Be My Assistant?': Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Him For Delhi Capitals Coaching Role

Yuvraj Singh said Sourav Ganguly asked him to join Delhi Capitals as assistant coach
Delhi Capitals have overhauled their coaching staff after missing the IPL playoffs last season
Ganguly is the new head coach, while Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra have also joined the set-up
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently opened up about how Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals' head coach, offered him an assistant coaching role with the franchise.
Delhi Capitals have revamped their coaching set-up after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the previous IPL season. Multiple changes have already taken place, with former India captain Ganguly taking over as head coach, Chaminda Vaas appointed as fast bowling coach, and Amit Mishra named spin bowling coach.
“Dada told me, ‘Would you be my assistant?’ And I was like, ‘I’ve been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I’ll probably be doing the same job!’ I was very happy to do it," said Yuvraj in a video released by Delhi Capitals.
Yuvraj also shared his excitement as he gears up to work with the Delhi Capitals players in the upcoming season.
While Yuvraj has mentored top stars like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, alongside grooming Punjab cricketers such as Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir, this will be his first coaching stint with an IPL franchise after previously working primarily on an individual level.
"I’ve been building myself up over the last three to four years for this opportunity. I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience, and I’m really excited about it,” said Yuvraj.
The 2011 World Cup Player of the Tournament praised Sourav Ganguly for his leadership qualities and impact on his career.
Yuvraj said: "The best thing I learnt from Dada was how to create a good team environment. When he was captain and I made my debut, he kept us together. He made us believe that we could become a great team and win tournaments outside India."
"He has always been like a big brother to me, whether it was helping me understand selection, mentoring me or showing me what it takes to become a good international cricketer," he added.
'We Are Here To Win'
Delhi Capitals are one of the few franchises that have never won an IPL title, despite being part of the league since its inaugural edition. Yuvraj emphasized that he is aiming to win the championship, believing Delhi Capitals possess all the talent required to lift the trophy.
“We definitely have the ability, and that’s why Dada and I are coming in — to bring that belief back. Our first target is to qualify, but we are here to win the championship, and I don’t see why we can’t do that. Just because it hasn’t happened in the past doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future. We want to build a squad and an energy that is ready to fight, take on any opposition and perform in any situation,” he said.