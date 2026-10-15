'Would You Be My Assistant?': Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Him For Delhi Capitals Coaching Role

“We definitely have the ability, and that’s why Dada and I are coming in — to bring that belief back. Our first target is to qualify, but we are here to win the championship, and I don’t see why we can’t do that. Just because it hasn’t happened in the past doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future. We want to build a squad and an energy that is ready to fight, take on any opposition and perform in any situation,” he said.