Yuvraj Singh Appointed Delhi Capitals Assistant And Batting Coach In Major IPL 2027 Coaching Overhaul

Yuvraj arrives with a strong reputation. He was India’s player of the tournament at both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, and has mentored Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. He is also credited with grooming Punjab cricketers such as Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir. He is no stranger to the franchise either, having played for the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.