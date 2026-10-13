Yuvraj Singh Appointed Delhi Capitals Assistant And Batting Coach In Major IPL 2027 Coaching Overhaul

Delhi Capitals appointed Yuvraj Singh as batting coach as part of a major coaching overhaul led by new head coach Sourav Ganguly
The franchise also added Chaminda Vaas and Amit Mishra to the support staff following consecutive missed playoffs in IPL 2025 and 2026
On the field, DC completed a trade to bring back star player Rishabh Pant from the Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals have brought in former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as part of their IPL 2027 coaching staff. He takes up the assistant coach and batting coach role, his first formal coaching assignment in the IPL. It is clear that his reputation of work with Abhishek Sharma has made DC hand him a very important task, fixing the batting.
The appointment is part of a wider rebuild. DC named Sourav Ganguly head coach on 6 October, after parting ways with the group led by Hemang Badani. Ganguly had been the franchise’s Director of Cricket, and he is understood to have wanted Yuvraj on board.
The overhaul runs through the whole support staff. Chaminda Vaas is fast bowling coach and Amit Mishra, who has deep Delhi roots, is spin bowling coach. JSW runs the franchise’s management for the 2027-28 seasons. On the field, DC have completed a trade to bring Rishabh Pant back from Lucknow Super Giants.
The reset follows two poor seasons. DC missed the playoffs in both IPL 2025 and 2026, finishing fifth and sixth. They remain one of the few original IPL franchises yet to win the title.
Yuvraj arrives with a strong reputation. He was India’s player of the tournament at both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, and has mentored Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. He is also credited with grooming Punjab cricketers such as Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir. He is no stranger to the franchise either, having played for the Delhi Daredevils in 2015.