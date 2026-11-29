India ended Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand with a 243-run deficit, while Akash Deep was ruled out with concussion
The Indian pacer suffered two blows to his helmet while batting, first from Jacob Duffy and then Kyle Jamieson
Prasidh Krishna was named as Akash's replacement for the remainder of the Test
New Zealand strengthened their position in the second Test, reaching 133/3 at stumps on Day 3 to extend their overall lead to 243 runs at Hagley Oval on Sunday.
Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 46, while Daryl Mitchell was batting on five. Devon Conway earlier struck a 51 off 97 balls before falling to Washington Sundar.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, dismissing Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, but India struggled to make further inroads. The hosts will resume on Day 4 with two full days remaining in the contest.
Earlier, India were bowled out for 246 in their first innings, conceding a 110-run lead. The visitors had slipped to 117/7 before Dhruv Jurel led a spirited recovery with a fighting 88 off 170 deliveries. Support from the lower order helped India reduce the deficit, but New Zealand retained control.
India also suffered a major setback as Akash Deep was ruled out of the remainder of the Test with concussion. The fast bowler was struck twice on his helmet while batting, first by Jacob Duffy and then by Kyle Jamieson.
Akash, who claimed five wickets in New Zealand's first innings and scored 29 runs, was replaced by Prasidh Krishna. With rain forecast for the final day, New Zealand will also have the weather in mind as they look to push their advantage further before considering a declaration.