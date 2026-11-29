IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Akash Deep Ruled Out With Concussion As New Zealand Build 243-Run Lead On Day 3

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 12:07 pm

India ended Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand trailing by 243 runs, with Akash Deep ruled out after suffering a concussion from two blows to his helmet while batting. Prasidh Krishna was named as his replacement

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 12:07 pm

India ended Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand trailing by 243 runs. Photo: X/@BCCI

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