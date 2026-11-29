Dhruv Jurel scored 88, his second fifty of the series
He joined MS Dhoni and Kiran More in an exclusive record
Akash Deep suffered concussion after two blows to his helmet
Dhruv Jurel is putting together a memorable Test tour of New Zealand. With half-centuries in both innings he has played so far in the two-match series, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has achieved something only two other Indians had managed before him.
Jurel's latest fifty came in the first innings of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, November 29. He took 102 deliveries to reach the landmark, following his 78-run effort in the series opener at Basin Reserve.
Both innings came while batting at No. 7 or lower, making him just the third Indian to score multiple Test half-centuries from those positions in New Zealand.
The list features two former India wicketkeepers, Kiran More and MS Dhoni. More registered two such scores during India's 1990 tour, while Dhoni achieved the feat across his visits to New Zealand in 2009 and 2014.
He scored two fifties at No. 7 in the April 2009 Test at Basin Reserve and added another as a No. 8 batter at the same venue five years later.
Indian Batters With 50-Plus Test Scores At No. 7 Or Lower In New Zealand
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Batting Position
|Venue
|Start Date
|Chandu Borde
|57
|–
|9
|0
|7
|Christchurch
|February 22, 1968
|Mohinder Amarnath
|64
|–
|8
|1
|7
|Auckland
|January 24, 1976
|Syed Kirmani
|78
|230
|5
|0
|8
|Auckland
|March 13, 1981
|Kiran More
|73
|132
|11
|0
|8
|Napier
|February 9, 1990
|Kiran More
|50
|58
|8
|0
|9
|Auckland
|February 22, 1990
|Atul Wassan
|53
|58
|7
|0
|10
|Auckland
|February 22, 1990
|Javagal Srinath
|76
|158
|11
|1
|9
|Hamilton
|January 2, 1999
|Zaheer Khan
|51*
|46
|8
|0
|9
|Hamilton
|March 18, 2009
|MS Dhoni
|52
|89
|6
|1
|7
|Wellington
|April 3, 2009
|Harbhajan Singh
|60
|78
|7
|1
|8
|Wellington
|April 3, 2009
|MS Dhoni
|56*
|83
|8
|0
|7
|Wellington
|April 3, 2009
|Ajinkya Rahane
|118
|158
|17
|1
|7
|Wellington
|February 14, 2014
|MS Dhoni
|68
|86
|9
|1
|8
|Wellington
|February 14, 2014
|Dhruv Jurel
|78
|79
|7
|1
|7
|Wellington
|November 19, 2026
|Dhruv Jurel
|88
|170
|14
|0
|7
|Christchurch
|November 27, 2026
Jurel's latest innings also came amid a challenging morning for India's lower order. He shared a 46-run stand with Akash Deep for the eighth wicket before adding an unbeaten 43 with Gurnoor Brar (7) for the ninth.
Jurel eventually fell for 88 off 170 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a maiden Test century in New Zealand. He struck 14 fours before being caught by Tom Blundell off Kyle Jamieson's bowling.
Akash Deep's innings also came with a scare after he was struck twice on the helmet by Kyle Jamieson during the morning session. The New Zealand pacer peppered the Indian batter with short-pitched deliveries in the same over.
Although Akash initially continued batting, he was sent for further medical checks following the repeated blows and was later diagnosed with concussion. The 29-year-old had scored 29 off 52 balls.
Jurel's 88 took him closer to another piece of Indian Test history, but he fell 12 runs short of a century. Ajinkya Rahane remains the only Indian to have scored a Test hundred while batting at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand.
Rahane achieved the feat during the first innings of the February 2014 Test at Basin Reserve. Batting at No. 7, he scored 118 off 158 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and a six. His innings helped India secure a draw in the match.