Dhruv jurel multiple test 50s no 7 or lower batter new zealand ind vs nz ms dhoni stats

Dhruv Jurel Joins MS Dhoni, Kiran More In Exclusive No. 7 Or Lower Test Record In New Zealand

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 9:49 am

Dhruv Jurel scored 88 to register his second fifty of the series, joining MS Dhoni and Kiran More in an exclusive record

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 29 November 2026 9:49 am

India's Dhruv Jurel, right, celebrates making 50 runs against New Zealand on the third day of the second cricket Test match in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

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