India To Call Bhuvneshwar Kumar To Replace Arshdeep? Major Update On Pacer's Injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerges as a potential option amid Arshdeep Singh’s injury concerns
Sanju Samson reveals Arshdeep is applying ice after being struck by a high-speed delivery
India await clarity on Arshdeep’s fitness ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies
India could consider a last-minute change to their squad ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies, with Arshdeep Singh’s injury raising concerns over their pace-bowling options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), potentially making a late squad adjustment easier if the team management decides to bring him into the setup.
With the five-match series level at 2-2, India will be keen to strengthen their bowling attack for the decider in Bengaluru. However, there is no official confirmation yet that Bhuvneshwar will replace Arshdeep.
Will India Call Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Replace Arshdeep Singh?
Bhuvneshwar’s presence at the CoE could give India an option if Arshdeep is ruled out of the final T20I. The veteran pacer brings international experience and the ability to swing the new ball, qualities that could prove valuable in a high-pressure decider.
India’s pace attack has also struggled to contain West Indies during the series. According to reports, the fast bowlers have conceded over 150 runs across the four matches, raising questions about their execution and control. With the series on the line, the management could assess whether a change is necessary.
However, Bhuvneshwar’s inclusion remains speculative. His availability, fitness and the team’s final selection decision will determine whether he enters the squad. India have yet to announce any replacement for Arshdeep.
Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar recently recalled in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer will be back in international platform after a four-year gap
Sanju Samson Provides Update on Arshdeep Singh’s Injury
Arshdeep suffered the injury in the closing stages of the fourth T20I when Shamar Joseph struck him with a high-speed short delivery on his left arm. The pacer went down in pain and received treatment from the physio before retiring out, bringing India’s innings to an end.
After the match, Sanju Samson said: “Arshdeep is putting ice on his shoulders. Hopefully he gets well soon. He got struck by a high-speed ball. Hope he recovers soon.”
Samson’s comments offered an initial update, but the extent of Arshdeep’s injury and his availability for the decider remain unclear. The team management will need to assess his condition before finalising the playing XI.
The fifth T20I will be played on October 17 at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with India and West Indies tied at 2-2 in the series.