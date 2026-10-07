Sourav Ganguly’s Delhi Capitals Role, CAB Presidency Spark Conflict Of Interest Row? Here’s What He Said

Sourav Ganguly has dismissed conflict-of-interest concerns over his Delhi Capitals and CAB roles, saying he has the BCCI ombudsman's order
Ganguly will replace Hemang Badani as Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027, his first IPL head coaching stint
He also backed India's decision to face top footballing nations and spoke about Lionel Messi's retirement
Sourav Ganguly has dismissed concerns over a possible conflict of interest after being appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027, saying he has an order from the BCCI ombudsman that clears his dual responsibilities.
Ganguly continues to serve as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) while taking charge of the Delhi Capitals, marking his first appointment as head coach of an IPL franchise.
“I’ve got the order of ombudsman," Ganguly told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the conflict of interest.
The former India captain has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup since 2019 and has held multiple positions within the franchise, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams. He also coached the franchise's SA20 side, Pretoria Capitals, last year.
Delhi Capitals announced Ganguly as their new head coach on Tuesday, with the former India cricketer replacing Hemang Badani, who had spent two seasons in the role.
The issue of Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals while holding the CAB presidency is not new. In 2019, questions over his role as an advisor to the franchise were raised with then BCCI ombudsman DK Jain while Ganguly was serving as CAB president.
Ganguly had previously argued that the conflict of interest regulations needed to be applied more practically.
“I wouldn’t say an exception be made to the rule (but) the rule has to be practical," Ganguly had said.
Despite the controversy surrounding his dual roles, Ganguly is now set to begin a new chapter with Delhi Capitals as their IPL head coach.
“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Ganguly said in a statement shared by Delhi Capitals.
“Delhi will play well. I’m looking forward to it," he added while speaking to reporters.
Ganguly was interacting with the media after watching India's 1-6 loss to Uruguay in a FIFA international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium.
The former India captain also backed the national football team's decision to take on stronger opponents, saying regular exposure to top sides would help Indian players develop.
"It's a good initiative and they will learn in this way. It (the development) doesn't happen overnight. You only improve playing against good teams," he said.
India's international friendly window ended with a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru before consecutive defeats to Brazil and Uruguay. India lost 0-4 to the five-time world champions before suffering a 1-6 defeat against two-time world champions Uruguay.
Uruguay dominated the rain-affected encounter after India initially took the lead through Anirudh Thapa. Maximiliano Araujo scored twice, while Rodrigo Zalazar, Rodrigo Aguirre and Juan Sanabria also got on the scoresheet. Darwin Nunez converted a penalty as Uruguay pulled away after the break.
Ganguly also briefly spoke about Lionel Messi's much-anticipated farewell appearance for Argentina against Benin, which was scheduled for the early hours of Wednesday in India.
“I won’t be able to watch at 4.30 am; I will watch the repeat telecast.”
On Messi's retirement from international football, Ganguly added, “That's the law of sport. It's for everyone.”