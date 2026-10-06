Salman Khan's Kala Hiran dispute reaches Delhi HC over parallel proceedings.
Kala Hiran makers seek a stay citing Salman’s earlier personality-rights case.
Delhi HC previously ordered removal of the Kala Hiran teaser.
Salman Khan's Kala Hiran legal dispute has taken another turn after the Delhi High Court sought the actor’s response to an application filed by the film’s makers. Producer Amit Jani has asked for proceedings in Salman’s suit to be stayed, arguing that the matter overlaps with an earlier personality-rights case.
Why have the Kala Hiran makers sought a stay?
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to Salman on Tuesday after the producer argued that both cases concern substantially the same dispute. The makers claimed that Salman’s latest plea seeks restrictions on the film’s release, exhibition and promotional material, which overlaps with relief sought in his earlier lawsuit.
The earlier case resulted in an ex parte interim injunction on December 11, 2025. Salman subsequently sought separate protection against the proposed film, with that application still pending.
Delhi HC had earlier ordered Kala Hiran teaser removal
The dispute had previously led to an interim order directing online platforms to remove the Kala Hiran teaser and related posts. The court had said the makers could not commercially use Salman’s name, mannerisms or distinctive attributes without authorisation.
The court also noted that allegedly harmful material can spread rapidly online because of the “speed, reach and permanence” of digital publications.
The filmmakers have maintained that Kala Hiran is not a Salman Khan biopic. They have argued that personality-rights protection cannot be used “to erase” public events connected with the blackbuck controversy.
Salman Khan alleges sensationalisation of blackbuck case
Salman has accused the filmmaker of deliberately attempting to “sensationalise” the poaching case and attract attention at the expense of his reputation. His wider lawsuit seeks protection against alleged unauthorised use of his name, image, persona and likeness.
The makers had earlier told the court that the film was not ready for release and had not received certification from the censor board. They had also said its trailer had not been released.
The Delhi High Court has now sought Salman’s response to the stay application. The court will consider submissions from both sides before deciding whether the overlapping proceedings should continue separately.