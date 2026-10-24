Delhi High Court seeks replies from Doosra makers in Ganguly’s personality rights case.
The court orders a screening and schedules the next hearing for October 29.
Doosra draws inspiration from India’s iconic 2002 NatWest Series victory over England.
The Sourav Ganguly personality rights case has returned to the Delhi High Court, which on Friday asked the makers of Doosra to respond to the former India captain’s plea alleging that the film violates his personality rights. The sports drama reached theatres earlier that day after the court refused to stay its release on Thursday.
What did the Delhi High Court say?
A vacation bench of Justice Vinod Kumar issued summons to the film’s producers, director and distributor in the lawsuit filed by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing a biopic of the cricketer. The court said interim relief could be considered only after the defendants submitted their replies.
The filmmakers were also asked to arrange a screening so the court could assess the allegations. The matter has been listed for October 29.
The defendants’ counsel argued that Doosra was not a biopic but a fictional story about a middle-class girl from Rajasthan inspired by sporting events involving Ganguly. On Thursday, the filmmakers had also assured the court that the necessary permissions had been obtained from the relevant rights-holders to use certain clips featuring the cricketer.
Ganguly’s counsel, however, argued that no licence had been obtained from him for the film’s production. The defendants also contended that a player could not claim personality rights over footage from the 2002 NatWest Series.
What is Doosra about?
Set against India’s famous 2002 NatWest Series victory over England, Doosra draws inspiration from Ganguly’s iconic celebration at Lord’s. Rather than presenting itself as a biopic, the film follows Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household.
After watching Ganguly’s defiant celebration on television, Tara finds the courage to question the expectations imposed on her and challenge the rules governing her life.
The film is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. Written by Agnello Oswin Dias, with an original score by Ram Sampat, it stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.
The court’s next hearing on October 29 could bring further clarity to Ganguly’s personality rights dispute.