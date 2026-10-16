Kriti Sanon filed a personality rights plea before the Delhi High Court on October 16.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav requested research papers and judgments before considering a comprehensive order.
The next hearing in Kriti Sanon’s personality rights case is scheduled for October 29.
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights. During a hearing on Friday, October 16, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked her counsel to submit relevant judgments and research material explaining the scope of such rights before the court considers passing an order.
According to a report by Live Law, Advocate Pravin Anand told the court that personality rights cover an individual's voice, face, image, photographs, videos and name. He also argued that these rights extend to the unauthorised commercial use of a person's identity for monetary gain.
What did the Delhi High Court say?
During the hearing, the court sought greater clarity on what falls within the parameters of personality rights. Justice Kaurav asked Anand to provide supporting research and legal precedents.
“Can you give me some research papers? Please give a compilation.... Give me judgments and your understanding regarding personality rights,” the court said, adding that a comprehensive order would be passed after examining the material.
Anand told the court that the compilation would be filed the same day and said there was no jurisdictional issue involved in the matter. The case is scheduled to be heard next on October 29.
Which celebrities have received personality rights protection?
The Delhi High Court has previously passed orders protecting the personality rights of several public figures. These include actors Kangana Ranaut and Tabu, Telugu star Allu Arjun, Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Kajol, R Madhavan and Jr NTR.
Cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Sunil Gavaskar have also received protection, alongside singer Jubin Nautiyal, entrepreneur Aman Gupta and spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya. Political figures Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Kalyan have also approached the court for protection.
The court has additionally addressed cases involving allegedly misleading AI-generated videos, including a plea by journalist Sudhir Chaudhary. Actor Salman Khan has filed a similar suit, reflecting growing legal concern over the unauthorised use of public figures’ identities online.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi (2021) and has also starred in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale and Tere Ishk Mein.