Kriti Sanon shares a vacation picture of her boyfriend Kabir Bahia on his birthday.
The Cocktail 2 actress called Kabir Bahia a 'cutie' in the picture's caption.
Kabir Bahia is a UK-based entrepreneur and also a businessman.
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon may prefer to keep her personal life out of the limelight, but sometimes lets her social media fans get a glimpse, and this time was no different. Her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, turned a year older today, and the actress had an adorable way of wishing him.
Kriti Sanon shares vacation pic of boyfriend Kabir Bahia
Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Kabir Bahia was all things cute. The star shared a snap of her rumoured love interest during what looked like a beach vacation. Kriti kept her birthday wish short and sweet: "Happy Birthday cutie," paired with a heart and evil-eye emoji.
Who is Kabir Bahia?
According to social media reports, Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur introduced Kabir to Kriti. Kabir, who is UK-based, is very close to MS Dhoni and his family. According to a Hindustan Times report, Kabir played cricket in school and is very close to cricketers like Hardik Pandya.
He was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in Somerset, England, in 2018. Kriti, earlier in a conversation with Times Now, had addressed her relationship with Kabir and shared, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”
He is also the managing director and founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited, which he founded it in 2020. For the unversed, Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who is also the owner of the UK-based travel company called Southall Travel.
Kriti Sanon's work front
The actress was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in June this year. Kriti was also seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai the same month. She will next be seen in an untitled horror movie that has been backed by Maddock Films.