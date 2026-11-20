He was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in Somerset, England, in 2018. Kriti, earlier in a conversation with Times Now, had addressed her relationship with Kabir and shared, "I would not want to talk about my personal life at least till I am married. The day I get married. I will talk about it. There are some things that are just for me and my close people and between us, I say everything.”