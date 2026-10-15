Kriti Sanon To Reportedly Star In Maddock’s Next Big-Budget Horror Venture

Kriti Sanon's Ninth Collaboration With Maddock

Kriti Sanon has built a long-standing partnership with Maddock Films, starring in a diverse slate of titles such as Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya, and Crew. This collaboration has allowed her to flaunt her versatility across an array of genres, ranging from lighthearted comedies to dramatic roles and fantasy-driven plots. The project will reportedly be Sanon’s ninth collaboration with Maddock Films and her second solo lead with the production house after Mimi. Her performance in Mimi earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, which she shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.