Kriti Sanon To Reportedly Star In Maddock’s Next Big-Budget Horror Venture

Kriti Sanon is set to lead a massive horror film.
Sanon is teaming up with Maddock Films again.
This marks her ninth partnership with the production house.
Riding a wave of recent commercial success, Kriti Sanon is touted to headline an upcoming, non-titled horror project. Details regarding the narrative remain under wraps, but the production is apparently mounted on an impressive scale. Coming off the back of Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Sanon is trying to experiment, fiddling now with horror on a massive canvas.
Kriti Sanon's Ninth Collaboration With Maddock
Kriti Sanon has built a long-standing partnership with Maddock Films, starring in a diverse slate of titles such as Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya, and Crew. This collaboration has allowed her to flaunt her versatility across an array of genres, ranging from lighthearted comedies to dramatic roles and fantasy-driven plots. The project will reportedly be Sanon’s ninth collaboration with Maddock Films and her second solo lead with the production house after Mimi. Her performance in Mimi earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, which she shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Her rumored upcoming project with the banner is set to inaugurate a new milestone, positioning her in a full-fledged horror film for the first time in a leading capacity. While excitement surrounds the potential venture, the studio has yet to formally confirm the project, keeping details regarding the storyline, director, supporting cast, and release timeline under wraps. Her return to a solo lead with the production house takes their creative partnership to another thrilling stage.
On the commercial front, Kriti Sanon's latest release, Cocktail 2—helmed by Homi Adajania and featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna—achieved a swift milestone by crossing the ₹100-crore global ticket sales mark in under a week. Although momentum dipped over the course of its run, resulting in solid rather than record-breaking box-office totals, Sanon's turn in the movie earned widespread praise as one of its standout elements.