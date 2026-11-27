Dressed in matching palettes of white, cream, and gold, the newlyweds teased intimate highlights from their ring exchange and legal signing on Mimi’s Instagram feed. The photo dump features an artistic silhouette highlighting their bands, snapshots of Siddhartha signing the official paperwork, Mimi sliding a ring onto his hand, and a cozy hug where she cheekily shields his face from the lens. Letting the visuals speak for themselves, she captioned the post solely with a slew of red heart emojis.