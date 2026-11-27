Mimi Chakraborty married Siddhartha Dutta in a registry wedding.
The two had an intimate South Kolkata gathering.
They will have a traditional wedding in Kalimpong.
Bengali actor and former MP Mimi Chakraborty wed Siddhartha Dutta in a private Thursday ceremony. Eschewing a lavish celebrity affair, the couple opted for an intimate South Kolkata gathering of family and close friends, including actor Anindya Chatterjee and designer Abhishek Roy, where they exchanged rings and legally registered their marriage. Chakraborty later shared initial glimpses of the event on Instagram, keeping her husband's face concealed.
Typically fiercely protective of her private life, Chakraborty took to social media to unveil snapshots from the event. This digital reveal serves as a prelude to next month’s rumored traditional nuptials in Kalimpong. Even as Mimi offered followers a sneak peek at their low-key registry wedding, her new spouse, a marine engineer by profession, continues to maintain a strictly low profile out of the media glare.
Dressed in matching palettes of white, cream, and gold, the newlyweds teased intimate highlights from their ring exchange and legal signing on Mimi’s Instagram feed. The photo dump features an artistic silhouette highlighting their bands, snapshots of Siddhartha signing the official paperwork, Mimi sliding a ring onto his hand, and a cozy hug where she cheekily shields his face from the lens. Letting the visuals speak for themselves, she captioned the post solely with a slew of red heart emojis.
Mimi Chakraborty's Film Career, MP Stint
A native of Jalpaiguri, Chakraborty is set to tie the knot with Siddhartha in a traditional Kalimpong ceremony on December 5, wrapping up a rumored three-day celebration. The festivities will reportedly include a hometown reception, followed by a lavish December 11 bash in Kolkata especially for her Bengali film industry peers, according to insiders.
Chakraborty’s rise to stardom began with Gaaner Oparey, the acclaimed television series conceptualized by the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. She subsequently cemented her status as a top-tier commercial Bengali star through hits such as Shudhu Tomari Jonyo, Gangster, Posto, Dracula Sir, and Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel, most recently appearing in Srijit Mukerji’s Emperor vs Sarat Chandra.