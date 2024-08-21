RG Kar Protest: Actor, Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat Over Social Media Post

Amid the public outrage over the recent rape and murder of an on-duty trainee doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) member and actor Mimi Chakraborty on Tuesday shared a harrowing experience of receiving rape threats and extremely lewd messages online after over her social media posts concerning the protests.
Tagging Kolkata Police’s cyber cell on her X post, Mimi wrote, “And we are demanding justice for women right? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing and education permits this???? (sic).”
This development came after Mimi participated in a protest opposing the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Between 2019 and 2024, Mimi served as a TMC MP from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency.
Apart from Mimi, recently several eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry were seen actively raising their voices against the unacceptably shocking incident concerning the rape and murder of the young doctor in Kolkata.