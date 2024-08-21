National

Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'

According to the report of the autopsy conducted on the deceased doctor on the evening of August 9, she had 16 external and nine internal injury marks including medical evidence suggesting forced penetration. Earlier, the post-mortem report also indicated the involvement of multiple people in the death of the trainee doctor.

Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on doctors rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital
Protest in Kolkata seeking justice on doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Hospital | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the latest development in the shocking Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the post-mortem examination report of the deceased woman doctor revealed that "manual strangulation associated with smothering" was the primary cause behind her death. The report, as per PTI, also indicated that the "manner of death" was 'homicidal'.
Doctors indefinite strike.(Representational image) | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder: Major Doctors’ Associations To Continue Strike Until Health Ministry’s Action On CPA

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: About autopsy report

  • According to the report of the autopsy conducted on the deceased doctor on the evening of August 9, she had 16 external and nine internal injury marks.

  • Mentioning the incident of forceful penetration, doctors said, "There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia – the possibility of sexual assault."

Supreme Court on Kolkata rape and murder case | - PTI
‘Remove Name, Pics, Videos From Social Media’: SC On Kolkata Doc’s Rape & Murder Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • The 16 external injuries included abrasions on her cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms, and knees. Injuries to private parts were also mentioned.

  • The nine internal wounds included those in the muscles of the scalp, neck and other parts of the body.

  • Earlier, the post-mortem report also indicated the involvement of multiple people in the death of the trainee doctor.

Illustration by Vikas Thakur - null
Glory Unkept: A Poem For The Kolkata Rape And Murder Victim

BY Bhaskar Roy

Kolkata doctor autopsy: '150 gms of semen' claim dismissed

Recently, several reports surfaced claiming that 150 grams of semen had been found in the doctor's body during autopsy which suggested the involvement of more than one individual in the crime.

However, later the claim was dismissed as a senior forensic scientist told that 150 grams pertained to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity.

Furthermore, it was said that the post-mortem report mentioned that the 150 grams was the weight of the victim's internal genitalia, mainly the uterus.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Continuity Key For Pakistan Captain Masood Ahead Of Bangladesh Opener
  2. Netherlands Vs United States, ICC World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Fiji Vs Samoa And Vanuatu Vs Cook Islands T20Is Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Will Jay Shah Become Next ICC Chairman? Greg Barclay's Withdrawal Sparks Speculation
  5. Max 60 Caribbean League: Japan Captain Kendel Kadowaki Fleming Joins New York Strikers
Football News
  1. PFA Awards: Rodri Predicts Player Of The Year Foden Could Be England's Best-Ever
  2. Serie A: Juventus Duo Thuram, Weah Suffer Hamstring Injuries In Opener
  3. Lille 2-0 Slavia Praha: Zhegrova's Second Ensures Strong Lead In Champions League Qualifying
  4. PFA Awards: Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bunny Shaw Win Top Prizes
  5. Kolkata's Top Three Clubs Unite For The First Time To Demand Justice, Return Of Durand Cup
Tennis News
  1. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
  2. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended
  3. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  4. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  5. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'
  2. Badlapur School Case: Local Train Services Resume; Oppn Slams Shinde Govt Over Women's Safety
  3. Thane SUV Clash: At Least 4 Injured As Tata Harrier Rams Fortuner |On Cam
  4. Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'
  5. J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Appoints Ram Madhav, G Kishan Reddy As Election In-Charge
Entertainment News
  1. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  3. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
  4. Work And Wander: Best Destinations For Digital Nomads In 2024
  5. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
World News
  1. Blinken Visits Gaza Mediators In Pursuit Of Ceasefire Deal; Israel And Hamas Signal Challenges
  2. Seeking The Return Of Democracy In Bangladesh
  3. TikTok Stars Sophia La Corte, Halley Kate, And Reed Williams’ Relationship Stirs Controversy | Viral Drama Explained
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Leaks Reveal New 'Desert Titanium' Color And Possible Design Changes | See All Color Options Here
  5. Itch Mites Surge: How To Prevent And Treat Itchy Rashes From Cicada Eggs
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Guv To Intervene After Family Faces Trouble; SC Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur