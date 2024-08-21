Kolkata Doctor Autopsy: Manual Strangulation, Smothering Caused Death; Evidence Suggests 'Forceful Penetration'

As the latest development in the shocking Kolkata doctor rape-murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the post-mortem examination report of the deceased woman doctor revealed that "manual strangulation associated with smothering" was the primary cause behind her death. The report, as per PTI, also indicated that the "manner of death" was 'homicidal'.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: About autopsy report
According to the report of the autopsy conducted on the deceased doctor on the evening of August 9, she had 16 external and nine internal injury marks.
Mentioning the incident of forceful penetration, doctors said, "There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia – the possibility of sexual assault."
The 16 external injuries included abrasions on her cheeks, lips, nose, neck, arms, and knees. Injuries to private parts were also mentioned.
The nine internal wounds included those in the muscles of the scalp, neck and other parts of the body.
Earlier, the post-mortem report also indicated the involvement of multiple people in the death of the trainee doctor.
Kolkata doctor autopsy: '150 gms of semen' claim dismissed
Recently, several reports surfaced claiming that 150 grams of semen had been found in the doctor's body during autopsy which suggested the involvement of more than one individual in the crime.
However, later the claim was dismissed as a senior forensic scientist told that 150 grams pertained to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity.
Furthermore, it was said that the post-mortem report mentioned that the 150 grams was the weight of the victim's internal genitalia, mainly the uterus.