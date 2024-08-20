National

‘Remove Name, Pics, Videos From Social Media’: SC On Kolkata Doc’s Rape & Murder Case

Kolkata Doc’s Rape and Murder Case: The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9.

Supreme Court on Kolkata rape and murder case |
Supreme Court on Kolkata rape and murder case | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the removal of the name, photos and videos of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from all social media platforms.

The Apex Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said disclosure of the identity of a victim of sexual assault is a violation of its order passed in the Nipun Saxena case.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh | - PTI
Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The pictures and video clips of the body of the deceased has been circulating on social media...we direct that name, photographs and video clippings of the deceased be immediately removed from all social media platforms," the bench said, PTI report mentioned.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Kinnori Ghosh and others against the disclosure of the victim medic's identity on social media, the report mentioned.

Earlier in the day, the apex court had said it was deeply concerned that the name of the deceased, who was assaulted and murdered, was published all over social media.

"Photographs and video clips are all over the media. This is extremely concerning. We are first to recognise free speech but there are well-settled parameters. There are judgments of the court like in Nipun Saxena (case) that names of survivors of sexual assault will not be published," the apex court said, the report.

IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike in Bengaluru - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice

BY Photo Webdesk

In its 2018 judgement in the Nipun Saxena case, the top court had said,"No person can print or publish in print, electronic, social media, etc. the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large," it mentioned.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. Later, a civic volunteer was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the rape-murder incident.

The incident has led to sporadic protests and resentment across the country particularly medical community, who have been at the forefront of the protests.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Feels Ben Stokes Will Let Him Do His 'Own Thing' As Stand-in Captain
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win, Pitch, Weather Report, H2H Record
  3. Darius Visser's 39-Run Blitzkrieg: Records Samoan Broke In Single Over
  4. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  5. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Sri Lanka Chasing Meagre 123-Run Target
Football News
  1. FC Barcelona Reveal Glorious New Images Of Camp Nou; Capacity To Become 105,000
  2. Football Transfers: Jens Cajuste 'Excited' By Ipswich Loan Move From Napoli
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Confirm Josip Stanisic To Miss Start Of Season After Knee Surgery
  4. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  5. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP Court Orders Arrest Of AAP MP Sanjay Singh In 23-Year-Old Case
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Police Arrests 3 Involved In Rape Case Of Dalit Nurse In Moradabad Hospital
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: IMA Welcomes SC Directives; Apex Court Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  4. Viral Video | Bengaluru Biker Shatters Windscreen Of Car With Baby Inside For Turning Without Signal
  5. ‘Remove Name, Pics, Videos From Social Media’: SC On Kolkata Doc’s Rape & Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  2. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  3. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  4. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
  5. Why Burning Man Tickets Aren’t Selling Out This Year?
World News
  1. Snacks In Space: Doritos Launches 'Zero Gravity' Chips For Space Travel
  2. Special Time-Zone For Moon? Here’s What Astronomical Experts Suggest
  3. Taco Bell Brings Back Items From The 60s; Which Stores Offer The Limited Nostalgic Menu?
  4. Bangladesh: A Nation In Churn
  5. TikTok Songs Of The Summer 2024 Revealed. See Which Songs Made The List
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: IMA Welcomes SC Directives; Apex Court Urges Doctors To Resume Work
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur